Serengeti Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 250,000 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO)

Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Clear Channel Outdoor accounts for 0.2% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor opened at $4.45 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.35.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.51 million. equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc is an outdoor advertising company, which engages in the provision of advertising opportunities through billboards, street furniture displays, transit displays, and other out-of-home advertising displays. It operates its business through the Americas and International Outdoor segment.

