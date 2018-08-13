SendGrid (SEND) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.85

SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.85 and last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 44939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SendGrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SendGrid from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SendGrid from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SendGrid in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SendGrid in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.68.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million. equities analysts predict that SendGrid Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SendGrid news, insider Sameer Dholakia sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $493,980.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig Kaes sold 15,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $450,802.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEND. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SendGrid during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SendGrid by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SendGrid by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in SendGrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in SendGrid during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SendGrid Company Profile (NYSE:SEND)

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

