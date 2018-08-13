Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (SMI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.91. 512,785 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 281,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nomura upgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $890.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.14 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. The company offers various types of semiconductors, including logic, mixed-signal and radio frequency, power IC, microprocessor, memory related, optoelectronics, other sensors, discrete, and others.

