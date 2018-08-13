Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,540 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.37% of WABCO worth $22,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in WABCO in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WABCO in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in WABCO by 94.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in WABCO in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in WABCO in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Mizuho started coverage on WABCO in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of WABCO in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WABCO from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Shares of WBC stock opened at $121.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. WABCO had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

