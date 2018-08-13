SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (SSW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Seaspan owns containerships and charters them pursuant to long-term fixed-rate charters. “

Get SEASPAN Corp/SH SH alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.53.

Shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH opened at $8.48 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $281.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.69 million. equities research analysts expect that SEASPAN Corp/SH SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEASPAN Corp/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (SSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEASPAN Corp/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEASPAN Corp/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.