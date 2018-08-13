Sears (SHLD) Trading Down 6.3%

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 988,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,849,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHLD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sears from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sears from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sears in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sears by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 88,279 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sears by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,179,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 387,125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sears by 608.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 845,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 726,231 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Sears during the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Sears by 18,855.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

