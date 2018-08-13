Sears (SHLD) Trading Down 6.3%

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 988,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,849,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHLD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sears from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sears from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sears in a report on Thursday, June 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sears by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 88,279 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sears by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,179,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 387,125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sears by 608.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 845,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 726,231 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Sears during the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Sears by 18,855.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD)
Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.
