Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Position Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Sealed Air worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,509,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,387,000 after purchasing an additional 193,674 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,256,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,537,000 after purchasing an additional 249,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,736,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201,304 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,594,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,248,000 after purchasing an additional 36,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,504,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Emile Z. Chammas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $450,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,840.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William G. Stiehl sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $132,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,940.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $897,400 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sealed Air opened at $39.76 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 859.42% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 price objective on Sealed Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

