Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.08. Scorpio Bulkers reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

SALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price target on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

SALT opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $516.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 3.11. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently -14.04%.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

