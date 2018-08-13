Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,195 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 5.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned 0.87% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $17,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,432,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,858 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,000,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,745,000 after buying an additional 144,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,470,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 446,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 102,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 77.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 301,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 131,147 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF opened at $35.30 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

