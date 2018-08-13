Savills (SVS) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Savills (LON:SVS) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 990 ($12.82) price target on the stock.

LON:SVS opened at GBX 829.50 ($10.74) on Thursday. Savills has a fifty-two week low of GBX 837 ($10.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,046 ($13.54).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.58%.

In related news, insider Jeremy C. Helsby sold 30,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 931 ($12.05), for a total transaction of £279,327.93 ($361,589.55).

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, rural, residential, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

