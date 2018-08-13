Savant Capital LLC Reduces Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,304 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $175,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $2,556,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 126,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,790,326 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,596,000 after purchasing an additional 362,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 184,631 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Shares of FCX opened at $15.11 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

