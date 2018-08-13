Savant Capital LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 109.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,440 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $68.86 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $56.46 and a 12-month high of $69.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

