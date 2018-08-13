SatoshiMadness Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (MAD)

SatoshiMadness (CURRENCY:MAD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, SatoshiMadness has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. SatoshiMadness has a total market cap of $129,304.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SatoshiMadness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SatoshiMadness coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00058113 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007221 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000412 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000494 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About SatoshiMadness

MAD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2015. SatoshiMadness’ total supply is 2,000,683,485 coins. SatoshiMadness’ official Twitter account is @SatoshiMadness

Buying and Selling SatoshiMadness

SatoshiMadness can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SatoshiMadness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SatoshiMadness should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SatoshiMadness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

