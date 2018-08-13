Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $46 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,723 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $46,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cinemark by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cinemark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

Shares of Cinemark opened at $36.78 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $889.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

