Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $13.54 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 44.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 86.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 32.6% in the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.53.

AvalonBay Communities opened at $177.20 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $152.65 and a 52 week high of $193.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $569.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

