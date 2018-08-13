Sandy Spring Bank Sells 11,911 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 25.7% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 5.9% during the first quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 11,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John H. Weiland acquired 5,575 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,244.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $1,024,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CELG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Celgene from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Celgene stock opened at $91.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Celgene’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Celgene announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

