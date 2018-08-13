San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 192,168 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Jackson Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 193,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF opened at $39.33 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

