Salzhauer Michael Acquires Shares of 25,000 Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT)

Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Corporate Capital Trust by 13,834.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,473,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,127 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Corporate Capital Trust during the 1st quarter worth $17,984,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Corporate Capital Trust during the 1st quarter worth $14,351,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Corporate Capital Trust during the 1st quarter worth $12,700,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $5,878,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Capital Trust opened at $16.58 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Corporate Capital Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Corporate Capital Trust had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $103.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. equities research analysts expect that Corporate Capital Trust Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.402 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Corporate Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Capital Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Corporate Capital Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Corporate Capital Trust

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

