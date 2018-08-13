Salzgitter (SZG) PT Set at €43.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SZG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Baader Bank set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.53 ($50.61).

Shares of Salzgitter opened at €38.66 ($44.95) on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €29.74 ($34.58) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

