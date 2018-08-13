Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

SBR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.12. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.