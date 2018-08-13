Russian Miner Coin (RMC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.27 Million

Russian Miner Coin (CURRENCY:RMC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. Russian Miner Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and $49.00 worth of Russian Miner Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Russian Miner Coin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Russian Miner Coin coin can now be purchased for $4,160.09 or 0.66477600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna and BitFlip.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016055 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00252426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00164625 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012219 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000115 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Russian Miner Coin

Russian Miner Coin’s total supply is 10,757 coins and its circulating supply is 1,507 coins. Russian Miner Coin’s official website is rmc.one . Russian Miner Coin’s official Twitter account is @russianminerco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Russian Miner Coin

Russian Miner Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Russian Miner Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Russian Miner Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Russian Miner Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

