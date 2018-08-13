Russel Metals (RUS) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “c$27.28” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of RUS traded down C$0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 142,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,856. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$25.39 and a one year high of C$32.65.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 1,500 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$45,030.00. Also, Director James Francis Dinning acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.91 per share, with a total value of C$53,820.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 62,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,904.

Russel Metals Inc processes and distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment purchases metal products from steel producers; and packages, processes, and sells carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, and stainless steel and aluminum products, as well as other non-ferrous specialty metals in a range of sizes, shapes, and specifications.

