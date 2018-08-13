Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Given New GBX 315 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 312 ($4.04) to GBX 315 ($4.08) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RBS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.40) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, August 6th. Shore Capital cut their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 290 ($3.75) to GBX 285 ($3.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.69) to GBX 300 ($3.88) in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 315 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 296.33 ($3.84).

LON:RBS opened at GBX 246.30 ($3.19) on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 221.80 ($2.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.20 ($3.94).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

