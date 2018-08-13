Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Given New GBX 315 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 312 ($4.04) to GBX 315 ($4.08) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RBS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.40) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, August 6th. Shore Capital cut their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 290 ($3.75) to GBX 285 ($3.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.69) to GBX 300 ($3.88) in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 315 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 296.33 ($3.84).

LON:RBS opened at GBX 246.30 ($3.19) on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 221.80 ($2.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.20 ($3.94).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

