Royal Bank of Canada Has $210,000 Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 119.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KTOS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,824.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $792,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

KTOS stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.75, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 173,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,102.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 73,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $967,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,418 shares of company stock worth $411,247. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.