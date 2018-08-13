Royal Bank of Canada Has $188,000 Position in Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of Celadon Group worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Celadon Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,347,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 283,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Celadon Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 23,369 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celadon Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Celadon Group by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celadon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celadon Group opened at $3.45 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Celadon Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.

