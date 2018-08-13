Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Exchange Income (EIF) Price Target to C$38.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.22.

Exchange Income opened at C$32.60 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$29.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut; and scheduled airline and charter service in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

