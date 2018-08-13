Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cascades (CAS) Price Target to C$17.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAS. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.75.

Get Cascades alerts:

CAS stock opened at C$13.25 on Friday. Cascades has a one year low of C$11.29 and a one year high of C$16.71.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.06). Cascades had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st.

In related news, insider Laurent Lemaire acquired 2,350 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,422.00.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.