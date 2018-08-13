Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) a $10.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on MedEquities Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities set a $13.00 price objective on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MedEquities Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Shares of NYSE MRT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,020. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $317.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of -0.11.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 million. research analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. MedEquities Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In related news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 57,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $595,689.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,248 shares of company stock worth $1,509,975. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,499,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 77,884 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 258,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,171,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 66,695 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

