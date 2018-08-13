Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Innogy (IGY) a €37.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €36.76 ($42.74) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.76 ($42.74) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Innogy in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.75 ($41.57).

Shares of IGY opened at €37.56 ($43.67) on Friday. Innogy has a 12 month low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a 12 month high of €42.68 ($49.63).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

