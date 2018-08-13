Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Sells 1,635 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,232.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,023,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,098 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,313,000 after buying an additional 584,490 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,318,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,663,000 after purchasing an additional 249,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,334,000 after purchasing an additional 208,713 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $612,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $547,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,139 shares of company stock worth $18,369,428 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.36.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group opened at $117.14 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $81.61 and a 12 month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.