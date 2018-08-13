Roku (ROKU) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Roku’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Roku to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.68.

Shares of ROKU traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 53,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,839. Roku has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.92.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 248,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $12,248,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 922,216 shares of company stock worth $41,217,758 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 280.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

