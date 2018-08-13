Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 76.49% and a negative net margin of 48.06%.

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.76. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

RMTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

In other news, insider David S. Richmond bought 12,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,524.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 176,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug includes Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment.

