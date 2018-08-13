Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Rockwell Automation worth $46,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 333.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $158,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rockwell Automation opened at $173.26 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $155.81 and a 52 week high of $210.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other Rockwell Automation news, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,552.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $894,054.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,204.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,833 shares of company stock worth $2,193,358. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

