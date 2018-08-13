Rock (RKT) Market Cap Reaches $21.16 Million

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Rock token can now be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, IDEX and Quoine. Over the last seven days, Rock has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rock has a total market capitalization of $21.16 million and approximately $45,827.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015980 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00277614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00182670 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000131 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013188 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rock Profile

Rock’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 421,258,422 tokens. Rock’s official website is gbx.gi . Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rock

Rock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Quoine and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

