Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,212 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.39% of Liberty Property Trust worth $25,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPT. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 170.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Property Trust stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 46.16% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $176.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill set a $44.00 price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

