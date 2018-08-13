Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,147 Shares of Aon PLC (AON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of AON worth $28,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 16.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.5% during the first quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of AON by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 40.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $141.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $130.87 and a 1 year high of $152.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AON had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $140,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.84 per share, for a total transaction of $798,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,962.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AON from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 target price on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.78.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

