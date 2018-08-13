Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $22.45 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,561 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.30% of Teradyne worth $22,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,588,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Teradyne by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,535,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 460,339 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Teradyne by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,330,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,813,000 after purchasing an additional 113,243 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,297,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after purchasing an additional 463,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Teradyne by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,206,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after purchasing an additional 745,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teradyne to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of Teradyne opened at $41.71 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.