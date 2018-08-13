River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 7,120 Shares of GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 17.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 214.4% in the second quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 19.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRUB. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.14.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 359 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $45,776.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,776.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 404 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $51,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 892 shares in the company, valued at $113,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,097,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $130.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 133.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $141.06.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

