River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in American Express (AXP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 14,070.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Express by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 807 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express opened at $101.58 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. American Express has a twelve month low of $83.97 and a twelve month high of $104.24. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.83.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $889,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,706.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 9,880 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $1,016,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,612.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,184 shares of company stock worth $4,426,568. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

