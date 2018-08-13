Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RBA. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Howard Weil downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $169,349.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,107 shares of company stock valued at $392,708 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,224,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,894,000 after purchasing an additional 225,091 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,608,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,592,000 after purchasing an additional 722,199 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,313,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,428,000 after purchasing an additional 73,866 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,290,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,975,000 after acquiring an additional 190,325 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,475.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,709,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

