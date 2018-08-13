Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ (RBA) Sell Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.59% from the stock’s previous close.

RBA has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Howard Weil lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $38.54.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.52 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 12.36%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $169,349.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,107 shares of company stock valued at $392,708. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2,814.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 125,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 121,207 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 533.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

