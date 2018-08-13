Rhumbline Advisers Has $54.69 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Lam Research worth $54,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,447,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,283,000 after purchasing an additional 144,655 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $377,895,000. Swedbank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 64.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,795,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,349,000 after purchasing an additional 702,660 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,214,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 80.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,158,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,335,000 after purchasing an additional 516,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research opened at $178.10 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $149.82 and a 12 month high of $234.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.37. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $5,120,617.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target (up from $276.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

