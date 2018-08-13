Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Tesla worth $43,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,574,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $355.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $244.59 and a twelve month high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $343.19 per share, for a total transaction of $18,875,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total transaction of $1,077,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,531,736.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

