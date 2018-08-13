Reviewing Kinross Gold (KGC) & Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kinross Gold does not pay a dividend. Kirkland Lake Gold pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kinross Gold and Kirkland Lake Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 1 5 3 0 2.22 Kirkland Lake Gold 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kinross Gold currently has a consensus price target of $4.57, suggesting a potential upside of 45.12%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Kirkland Lake Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Kirkland Lake Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 11.67% 5.73% 3.22% Kirkland Lake Gold 24.94% 18.54% 14.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.30 billion 1.19 $445.40 million $0.14 22.50 Kirkland Lake Gold $747.49 million 6.21 $132.42 million $0.71 30.96

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Kirkland Lake Gold. Kinross Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirkland Lake Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Kinross Gold on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.