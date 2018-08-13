Reviewing Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) and Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX)

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE: ANDX) and Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Andeavor Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Andeavor Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Andeavor Logistics has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Andeavor Logistics and Noble Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andeavor Logistics 16.45% 18.81% 6.35% Noble Midstream Partners 45.55% 21.14% 13.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Andeavor Logistics and Noble Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andeavor Logistics $3.21 billion 3.35 $373.00 million $2.51 19.74 Noble Midstream Partners $239.28 million 8.11 $140.57 million $4.10 11.93

Andeavor Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Midstream Partners. Noble Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andeavor Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Andeavor Logistics pays an annual dividend of $4.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Andeavor Logistics pays out 164.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Andeavor Logistics and Noble Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andeavor Logistics 1 10 6 0 2.29 Noble Midstream Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00

Andeavor Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $51.88, indicating a potential upside of 4.71%. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $59.86, indicating a potential upside of 22.41%. Given Noble Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Noble Midstream Partners is more favorable than Andeavor Logistics.

Summary

Noble Midstream Partners beats Andeavor Logistics on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California and Washington; a rail-car unloading and petroleum coke handling facilities; marine terminals; a manifest rail facility; an asphalt trucking operation; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility; asphalt terminalling and processing services; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from its refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. The Gathering and Processing segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming; the Delaware Basin in the Permian Basin area of West Texas and Southern New Mexico; and the Four Corners area of Northwestern New Mexico, as well as crude trucking operations, and gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Wholesale segment consists of bulk petroleum distribution facilities and a fleet of refined product delivery trucks. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Noble Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Noble Energy, Inc.

