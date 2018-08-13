Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $978.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.33. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $37.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 13,690.62%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $86,938.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

