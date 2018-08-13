Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.57. 730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 174,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Restoration Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restoration Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Restoration Robotics in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $43.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. sell-side analysts predict that Restoration Robotics Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Restoration Robotics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Restoration Robotics by 10,700.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 57,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

