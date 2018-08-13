Resolute Energy Corp (REN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.10 Million

Analysts expect that Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) will post sales of $112.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Resolute Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.00 million. Resolute Energy posted sales of $81.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resolute Energy will report full-year sales of $393.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.00 million to $415.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $578.96 million per share, with estimates ranging from $546.10 million to $598.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resolute Energy.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Resolute Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Shares of Resolute Energy opened at $31.22 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Resolute Energy has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.07 million, a P/E ratio of 520.33 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.08.

In other Resolute Energy news, Director James E. Duffy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $67,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Sutton sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $1,845,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Resolute Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Resolute Energy by 601.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,215 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,550,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resolute Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

