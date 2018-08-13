Resolute Energy Corp Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (REN)

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Resolute Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Resolute Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Get Resolute Energy alerts:

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

REN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Resolute Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.11.

Resolute Energy stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $734.38 million, a PE ratio of 531.00 and a beta of 3.35. Resolute Energy has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $38.64.

In other Resolute Energy news, CEO Richard F. Betz bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Duffy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 1,429.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.