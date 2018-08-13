Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for American Railcar Industries (ARII)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ: ARII) recently:

8/6/2018 – American Railcar Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Railcar Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of covered hopper and tank railcars. ARI also repairs and refurbishes railcars, provides fleet management services and designs and manufactures railcar and industrial components used in the production of its railcars as well as railcars and non-railcar industrial products produced by others. “

8/2/2018 – American Railcar Industries was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – American Railcar Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “American Railcar Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of covered hopper and tank railcars. ARI also repairs and refurbishes railcars, provides fleet management services and designs and manufactures railcar and industrial components used in the production of its railcars as well as railcars and non-railcar industrial products produced by others. “

7/25/2018 – American Railcar Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/25/2018 – American Railcar Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/24/2018 – American Railcar Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/7/2018 – American Railcar Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ ARII traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,623. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. American Railcar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 2.17.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). American Railcar Industries had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. American Railcar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that American Railcar Industries, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Railcar Industries’s payout ratio is currently 87.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARII. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Railcar Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

